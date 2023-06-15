AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Instant Pot, Pyrex maker files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

todayJune 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
RapidEye/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Instant Brands, the parent company of beloved kitchenware and houseware brands like Pyrex glassware and Instant Pot, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Earlier this week, Instant Brands announced the voluntary court-supervised process in a press release, stating that it will give the company “time and flexibility” for ongoing discussions with financial stakeholders to move forward in a way that “strengthens the company’s financial position.”

The company has over $500 million in both assets and liabilities, according to its filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The Chicago area-based company said it received a $132.5 million commitment for new debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lenders that, paired with cash from current operations, it expects will support the business during the process.

President and CEO Ben Gadbois said in Monday’s press release that the company “continues to drive positive operating cash flows.” However, after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, the company faces challenges, including “tightening of credit terms and higher interest rates,” he said.

This had caused an impact on the company’s liquidity levels and made its “capital structure unsustainable,” he said.

Four years ago, private-equity firm Cornell Capital acquired Instant Brands and it merged with Corelle Brands. Additional consumer products under the parent company include Corelle, Snapware, CorningWare, Visions and Chicago Cutlery.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

treat-williams’-daughter-“absolutely-shattered”-following-his-tragic-death
insert_link

Entertainment News

Treat Williams’ Daughter “absolutely shattered” following his tragic death

Treat Williams’ daughter, Elinor Williams, is speaking out after her father’s tragic death at the age of 71. “This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered,” Ellie shared on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 13, along with a throwback photo of her dad, along with a second pic of a jacket with his name embroidered on it, according to Us Weekly. “Thank you to everyone who has […]

todayJune 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%