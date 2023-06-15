AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

National News

Jack Teixeira, alleged classified documents leaker, indicted by federal grand jury

todayJune 15, 2023

Jason Marz/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Jack Teixeira, the member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard accused of leaking classified documents online, has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

He is facing six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relation to the national defense, according to the Justice Department.

Teixeira, 21, is accused of abusing his security clearance to take classified documents and post them on social media sites, according to the Department of Justice.

“The unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified information jeopardizes our nation’s security. Individuals granted access to classified materials have a fundamental duty to safeguard the information for the safety of the United States, our active service members, its citizens and its allies,” acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring that those entrusted with sensitive national security information adhere to the law.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

