Buck Country Music News

Jake Owen’s ‘Loose Cannon’ has arrived

todayJune 23, 2023

Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Jake Owen‘s long-awaited seventh album, Loose Cannon, is out now.

The expansive 16-track collection features Jake’s new single, “On The Boat Again,” which is a fresh spin on Willie Nelson‘s popular hit, “On the Road Again.”

Loose Cannon has been a long time coming and I’m so excited my fans can finally experience it with me,” Jake shares of his new record. “I hope the album makes it into your summertime memories and I can’t wait to see y’all on the road this fall.”

Loose Cannon is available wherever you get music.

Here’s the Loose Cannon track list:

“Hot Truck Beer”

“Go Getter”

“Solo Solo”

“On The Boat Again”

“Hearts and Habits”

“When It All Shakes Out”

“Hope Less”

“It Don’t, He Won’t and You Do”

“Friend Don’t Let Friends”

“Boy In The Chevrolet”

“Shrank”

“Nothing”

“Somewhere South With Rum”

“The Ending”

“Hey Can I Buy You A Beer”

“Loose Cannon”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

