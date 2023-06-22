AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

James Cameron responds to catastrophic implosion of the Titanic OceanGate submersible

todayJune 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Craig Barritt/Getty Images

James Cameron has responded to the news that all lives were lost in the catastrophic implosion of the OceanGate Titan submersible.

The Titanic director, who has built his own submersible and has made 33 trips to the wreckage site himself, told ABC News that the implosion is “quite surreal.”

Cameron says he is “struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night.”

This similarity, Cameron says, is significant because those in charge of this OceanGate deep exploration received letters of warning ahead of time and still chose to proceed.

Cameron was also critical of OceanGate’s use of a carbon-fiber hull, calling it “fundamentally flawed.”

Five people were aboard the submersible when it imploded, including Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who Cameron considered a friend.

“For him to have died tragically in this way is almost impossible for me to process,” Cameron said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Music notes: Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson & more

Celine Dion is marking Pride month with a new “Love Is Love” playlist. The 81-song playlist features tunes like Tina Turner’s “The Best,” Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” and Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl," as well as Celine’s “The Gift” and “I’ll Be” from the Love Again soundtrack. In announcing the list, Celine tweeted, “Only love, only love, only love, only love is the gift! Love is for everyone, no matter who you are, where you’re from and who you want […]

todayJune 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%