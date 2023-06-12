AD
Entertainment News

Jennifer Lawrence spills the tea on new comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’

todayJune 12, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her upcoming movie, No Hard Feelings, and how she made her way into her big-screen comedy debut.

“I had just had a baby, so I definitely wasn’t planning on working,” Lawrence, who welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney last February, said in a new interview with Good Morning America.

However, she said the script “was the funniest thing I had ever read.”

Lawrence, 32, portrays the main character, Maddie Barker, a young woman who’s on the verge of losing her house after experiencing financial troubles. While in search of solutions, she comes across a job listing from wealthy helicopter parents who are looking for someone to date their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, played by Andrew Barth Feldman, in an effort to bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college.

The Oscar-winning actress told George Stephanopoulos the film was inspired by a real-life Craigslist ad that director Gene Stupnitsky showed her four years ago.

“And I just thought it was hilarious, but I in no way thought I was gonna, like, be in the movie or that — there was no movie. It was just the ad, and we laughed about it. And then four years later, he sent me the script.”

Lawrence told Stephanopoulos she and her crew would be laughing “multiple times a day.”

“You’d be doing certain scenes, and you’d get so focused on the scene that when you, like, zoom out and remember what the movie’s about, it’s just so funny,” she explained. “But it definitely is — a jab at the helicopter parents, they’re trying to do what they think is gonna make their son happy and — bring him out of his shell.”

No Hard Feelings hits theaters nationwide June 23.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

