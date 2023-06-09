AD
Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan teaming up for joint stand-up tour

todayJune 9, 2023

Seinfeld and Gaffigan in 2016 – Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation

Two of the most recognizable names in comedy, Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan, are teaming up and co-headlining a four-date stand-up tour.

Gaffigan’s Instagram notes tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 14, at 10 a.m. on both JimGaffigan.com and JerrySeinfeld.com, with the code ALIVE; Gaffigan’s main summer tour is titled Barely Alive.

The shows kick off November 3 at San Francisco’s Chase Center; Saturday, November 4, will have them playing the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The tour moves to Chicago November 10 and wraps up Saturday, November 11, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Jerry, who met Jim on season 8 of Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee series, told The Hollywood Reporter that the team-up was in the works for some time. “[We] have been talking about doing this for years. We finally made the schedules work out.”

For his part, Gaffigan added, “I’m so excited to help out this unknown up and upcoming comedian who many may have never heard of. I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

