Buck Country Music News

Jimmie Allen sued by second woman for sexual assault, recording sex video

todayJune 10, 2023

Background
ABC/Michael Le Brecht II

The sexual assault accusations continue for Jimmie Allen as a second woman, identified as Jane Doe 2, has come forward with assault claims. 

A new lawsuit was filed on Friday, June 9, in Tennessee federal court, accusing Allen of sexual assault and secretly recording their sexual encounter. This arrives a month after news of Allen’s alleged rape and sexual assault of his former day-to-day manager, identified as Jane Doe.

Obtained by Variety, the new report states that Jane Doe 2 met Allen when he approached her on a plane in May 2022. She claims to have not known the Grammy-nominated country artist. 

The suit says that after exchanging numbers, Jane Doe 2 and Allen began conversing numerous times daily via texts and FaceTime calls. Following two months of long-distance communication, the two met at a Las Vegas hotel, where Jane Doe 2 says the assault occurred after Allen refused to wear protection and she revoked consent. As she was leaving the hotel room, she allegedly discovered a phone that had been recording video of their sexual encounter without her consent.

Jane Doe and Joe Doe 2 are both represented by attorney Elizabeth Fegan of the Chicago-based firm FeganScott. Fegan notes that she’s spoken to more women assaulted by Allen and anticipates “more lawsuits” coming.

Allen’s attorney did not respond to ABC Audio’s request for comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

