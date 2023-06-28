AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Jimmy Buffett’s Milwaukee Summerfest show canceled

todayJune 28, 2023

Background
Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Jimmy Buffett postponed a show in South Carolina back in May after he was admitted to the hospital to “address some issues that needed immediate attention.” Now, he’s missing another show.

Milwaukee Summerfest just announced that Buffett’s July 6 concert with the Coral Reefer Band at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater will not go on as planned. Tickets for the show had never actually gone on sale, but Summerfest had announced he’d be headlining that date.

While Buffett hasn’t commented on the canceled Summerfest show, a post on Facebook blamed the cancellation on “circumstances out of our control.”

The July 6 date will now be headlined by AJR.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

