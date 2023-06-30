AD
John Mellencamp chats with Bob Costas for debut episode of series ‘WITH’

todayJune 30, 2023

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

John Mellencamp will be featured in the debut episode of the new public television series WITH, set to debut Saturday, July 1 (check local listings). The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer sits down for a chat with TV personality Bob Costas for the episode, which was filmed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

“I’m a curmudgeon,” Mellencamp says in a preview of the episode, much to Costas’ mock surprise. “I like to do things my way and I pay an awfully high price for that.” Mellencamp also discusses his love of painting in the clip. 

According to the series’ description, it “explores the concept of collaboration and the impact that relationships and experiences can have on the creative process,” looking at the “unseen influences and inspirations that shape an artist’s work.” Each episode features a musician paired with fellow creators, musicians and friends.

trailer for the series reveals future episodes will feature interviews with Peter Frampton, the members of AC/DCHeartbreaker guitarist Mike Campbell, and Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

