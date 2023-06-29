AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jon Pardi on “Your Heart Or Mine” + why it’s resonating with fans

todayJune 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
NBC

Jon Pardi‘s fast ascending the country charts with his single “Your Heart Or Mine.”

Though Jon didn’t pen it, he recalls it being pitched by his co-producer Bart Butler, who wrote the jaunty track with John Pierce and Justin Ebach.

“He played it for me [and was] like, ‘Man, this song’s special. It’s cool. I like the story of it. I like the beat, and it’s got a very sexy vibe to it,'” Jon tells ABC Audio.

“Girls like this push and pull, this ‘Do you like me? Do you not like me?’ They love that stuff, you know? I guess we all do,” he adds with a laugh. “We’ve all been there. So it’s definitely got that vibe to it and it’s really fun to play live.”

“Your Heart Or Mine” is currently #8 and rising on the country charts. It’s the third single off Jon’s latest album, Mr. Saturday Night, which spawned the #1 hit “Last Night Lonely.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-guess-who-are-“full-of-love”-with-new-album-‘plein-d’amour’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Guess Who are “full of love” with new album ‘Plein D’Amour’

Deko Music The Guess Who will drop their new album, Plein D’Amour, on Friday, June 30. The album title translates to “full of love,” and lead singer Derek Sharp tells ABC Audio it just made sense to give it that name.  “That’s really what the whole album is about,” he shares. “The whole album is really about, you know, coming together.” Sharp says the band was inspired to get back in the studio after having […]

todayJune 29, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%