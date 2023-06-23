AD
Jonas Brothers star in new back-to-school ad for The Children’s Place

todayJune 23, 2023

Now that summer’s here and school’s out for most kids in the country, the last thing they want to think about is going back to the classroom. But the Jonas Brothers want to change that.

The trio stars in a new back-to-school ad for The Children’s Place, which centers around Kevin Jonas’ two daughters, Alena and Valentina, heading back to the classroom.

The clip is set to the Jonas Brothers tune “Celebrate.” After Nick tells the girls to “dream big,” we see clips of them dreaming of having the best school day ever, including pizza and cupcakes for lunch, an appearance by their dad at Career Day and a Jonas Brothers concert in the gym.

As part of the campaign, The Children’s Place is kicking off a contest where parents can win $100,000 for their child’s school, plus a chance to see the Jonas Brothers in concert. More info can be found at childrensplace.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

