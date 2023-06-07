AD
Buck Country Music News

Jordan Davis recalls being blown away by Chris Stapleton at CMA Fest

todayJune 7, 2023

If you’re headed to CMA Fest, be sure to keep your eyes and ears peeled for the next big superstar. Because, as Jordan Davis knows from experience, “You never know who you’re going to see.”

Jordan recently recounted to ABC Audio one of his most indelible CMA Fest memories, which involved then-newcomers Chris Stapleton and Sam Hunt.

“I was at Rippy’s on Broadway. Me, my dad, my brother [and my wife] Kristen, at the time we were just dating. And they had the Bud Light stage right in front of Bridgestone. I was sitting at the bar drinking a beer and I heard this guy singing behind me that I was like, ‘Holy smokes, who is that? That’s, like, unreal.’ Paid the tab, walked out, it was Chris Stapleton. I had never heard him before. And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this guy’s amazing,'” Jordan recalls.

“We watched the rest of the Stapleton set, and then after that, Sam took the stage. It was early Sam Hunt. I think it was the first time he’d ever play ‘Break Up in a Small Town,'” Jordan continues. “I still remember those two performances back to back just as a fan, man. It was special.”

If you’re headed to CMA Fest this week, be sure to join Jordan for his fan club party and performance at Universal Music Group Nashville’s Music Is Universal event at the Skydeck on Broadway on June 8 at 11 a.m. Jordan will also take the Nissan Stadium that night at 8:30 p.m.

However, if you’re not going to be in Nashville this week, fret not. CMA Fest, a three-hour primetime concert special, airs July 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

