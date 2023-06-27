Judge dismisses claims against Ivanka Trump in New York AG’s $250M suit against Trump Organization

Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A New York appellate court on Tuesday dismissed a portion of the New York attorney general’s civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and other members of the Trump Organization.

New York Attorney General Letitia James last year sued Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., alleging they, their father and certain Trump Organization executives schemed to adjust the value of the family real estate portfolio when pursuing loans or seeking tax breaks. The lawsuit seeks $250 million.

The New York Appellate Division’s First Department on Tuesday dismissed the claims against Ivanka Trump, ruling that the statute of limitations in her case had expired because she was no longer part of the Trump Organization by 2016.

“The allegations against defendant Ivanka Trump do not support any claims that accrued after February 6, 2016. Thus, all claims against her should have been dismissed as untimely,” the decision said.

The lawsuit will proceed against the other defendants.

“There is a mountain of evidence that shows Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for significant economic gain,” said a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office following Tuesday’s ruling. “Those facts haven’t changed.”

For at least a decade, from 2011 to 2021, the lawsuit alleged that Trump’s financial statements were riddled with false and misleading valuations across nearly two dozen properties, including his Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago.

The Trumps have denied wrongdoing and former President Trump has cast the state attorney general as motivated by politics.

The trial is scheduled for October.