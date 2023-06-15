KCSO conducts more drug arrests in Kerrville

AD

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division recently conducted a multi-day prostitution and narcotics operation in Kerrville which resulted in multiple arrests.

According to a press release, SOD investigators were informed that a female suspect was traveling to Kerrville with methamphetamine with the intent to sell. Deputies conducted a traffic stop of the suspect’s vehicle and later located methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and $1760 in cash. Chantel Monique Murray, 35, of San Antonio, was arrested on one count of Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1, and was booked into the Kerr County Jail with bond set at $5,000.

On June 1, the SOD conducted a controlled buy of approximately 3.5g of methamphetamine at a residence in the 300 block of Fifer Street in Kerrville. Gabriel Jose Flores Segura, 32, of Kerrville, was arrested June 7 on a warrant for Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1. Segura was booked into the Kerr County Jail with a bond set at $50,000. Segura is currently serving a 10-year sentence from the 198th District Court stemming from an April 2022 narcotics case.

The KCSO Special Response Team executed a search warrant at the same residence in the 300 block of Fifer Street, which ultimately produced approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine, allegedly belonging to the resident. Daniel Silves Segura Ramirez, 30, of Kerrville, was arrested on one count of Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1. Ramirez was booked into the Kerr County Jail with a bond set at $75,000.

“Our narcotics team is relentless when it comes to ridding our community of methamphetamine and its deadly effects,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. Leitha went on to add that KCSO has assembled a top-notch team of experienced investigators and applauds them for working week in and week out.

