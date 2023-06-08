AD
Kelly Clarkson “Can’t Stop” covering Red Hot Chili Peppers

June 8, 2023

After putting her spin on “Under the Bridge” last year, Kelly Clarkson is back with another Red Hot Chili Peppers cover.

During the latest “Kellyoke” segment on her daytime talk show, the American Idol winner and pop star took on the By the Way hit “Can’t Stop.” You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

Clarkson often dips into the rock world for her “Kellyoke” covers, which have also included Blink-182‘s “All the Small Things,” The Smashing Pumpkins‘ “1979” and The Offspring‘s “Come Out and Play.” She also released a Kellyoke EP last year featuring renditions of songs by artists including Radiohead, Billie Eilish and SHAED.

The Chili Peppers, meanwhile, have been on tour supporting their two 2022 albums, ﻿﻿Unlimited Love﻿ and ﻿Return of the Dream Canteen﻿. Following a European tour kicking off later in June, the group will be back in the U.S. in August to headline Lollapalooza.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

