AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Kelly Clarkson makes surprise appearance at karaoke celebration of new album, ‘chemistry’

todayJune 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Atlantic

There are probably a lot of people out there who would love to sing with Kelly Clarkson — and apparently some of those people just got their chance.

Billboard reports that to help promote her just-released album, chemistry, Kelly made a surprise appearance at Sid Gold’s Request Room in New York City June 22, where she joined some fans in a fun round of karaoke.

Kelly shared a clip from the evening on Instagram showing two fans singing her hit “Since U Been Gone,” with Kelly and the rest of the crowd quickly joining in. And fan-shot footage posted to Twitter shows Kelly walking in as fans are singing “Behind These Hazel Eyes.”

The site reports that Kelly wasn’t initially supposed to attend the celebration of the album’s release, but found a way to stop in. She wound up staying for over an hour.

Chemistry, Clarkson’s 10th studio album, is out now. It is her first album since divorcing husband Brandon Blackstock and contains several songs inspired by her heartbreak.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

luke-bryan-taps-dustin,-jelly,-jon-+-bailey-for-crash-my-playa-2024
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Luke Bryan taps Dustin, Jelly, Jon + Bailey for Crash My Playa 2024

Courtesy of Crash My Playa Luke Bryan has announced the return of his annual Caribbean concert vacation, Crash My Playa. The four-day event will take place from January 17 to January 20, 2024, at the Moon Palace Cancún in Riviera Cancún, Mexico. Artists set to perform are Luke, Dustin Lynch, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi and Bailey Zimmerman.  "The lineup this year has me fired up," says Luke. "Everyone knows I love to have a good time and I know these […]

todayJune 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%