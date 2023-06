AD

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has announced that its “Concerts by the River” series will continue this Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m., in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive, with music provided by Landon Lloyd Miller and Rebecca Loebe. The event is free to the community.

Attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs, picnic blankets, bug spray and flashlights. There will be food available on site for purchase, but concert goers are reminded that glass containers and smoking (including e-cigarettes) is not permitted in parks pursuant to city ordinance.

Friday evening’s event is sponsored by Crenwelge Motors. For more information, call (830) 257-7300, or visit www.kerrvilletx.gov. City officials advise everyone to be cautious of the extreme heat, dress in light clothing and stay hydrated.

AD