Kim Petras reveals Madonna’s encouraging message to her at the Grammys

todayJune 22, 2023

Francis Specker/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Kim Petras is revealing what Madonna whispered to her at the Grammys earlier this year.

Madonna introduced Kim and Sam Smith’s performance of “Unholy” at the ceremony and imparted a special message of encouragement.

“I was so nervous. I was freaking out,” Kim tells People. “After her speech, she turned around and mouthed to me, ‘Go get it, b****.’ That made me feel like, I got this.”

Madonna further expressed her support for Kim in an Instagram post following the broadcast.

“It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys,” she wrote at the time. “I wanted to give the last award which was album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!”

Kim and Sam became the first openly trans and nonbinary artists, respectively, to win the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy.”

Kim’s debut album, Feed the Beast, drops Friday, June 23.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

