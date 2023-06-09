AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

KISS’ Gene Simmons on their final shows: “It’s gonna be heartbreaking”

todayJune 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Donna Svennevik

KISS just kicked off the European leg of their End of the Road tour and it’s got Gene Simmons reflecting on the band’s legendary career. In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Simmons says he feels “pride in a half a century of defying the critics.”

“We use them as mulch. You know what that is? You grind ’em up and you put ’em in the dirt. They don’t mean anything,” he shares. “If it was up to critics, we wouldn’t have our favorite things — Star Wars and, you know, all the fun stuff in life. We completely ignored them.”

As for the decision to stop touring, Simmons notes, “You have to have a little pride and self-respect. Know when to get off the stage,” joking, “It’s been half a century, and boy, do I look good.”

He adds, “I can’t tell you how much it means to us to be in front of the fans and put on the spectacle of all spectacles.” 

Finally, he says of the end, “It’s gonna be happy, because of the amazing journey we’ve had, but sad, of course, because it’s gonna be heartbreaking.” 

KISS’ End of the Road tour hits Prague on June 10. They wrap the tour for good December 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. A complete list of dates can be found at kissonline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

foo-fighters’-﻿’but-here-we-are’﻿-debuts-at-#1-on-uk’s-official-albums-chart
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Foo Fighters’ ﻿’But Here We Are’﻿ debuts at #1 on UK’s Official Albums chart

Roswell Records/RCA Records Foo Fighters' But Here We Are has debuted at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums chart. The latest from Dave Grohl and company takes the top spot after an intense battle with Noel Gallagher's Council Skies, the ex-Oasis guitarist's new record with his High Flying Birds solo band. At one point over the past week, OfficialCharts.com reported that the two albums were within 200 units of each […]

todayJune 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%