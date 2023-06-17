AD
Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy with “All the Small Things” reference at Blink-182 show

todayJune 17, 2023

Background
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together.

The 44-year-old reality star revealed the news in an Instagram video showing her holding a sign reading “Travis I’m pregnant” during Blink-182‘s concert in Los Angeles on Friday, June 16. The clip also shows Barker, 47, seeing the sign and jumping off stage to embrace his wife.

The announcement was a reference to Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” video, in which a woman also holds up a sign reading “Travis I’m pregnant.”

Kardashian and Barker got married over three ceremonies in 2022, which were documented in the Til Death Do Us Part Hulu special.

Both Kardashian and Barker have three children each from previous relationships.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Brad, the band featuring Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, has released a new song called "Hey Now What's the Problem?" The track will appear on the upcoming album In the Moment That You're Born, which features vocals recorded by late singer Shawn Smith prior to his death in 2019. You can listen to "Hey Now What's the Problem?" now via digital outlets. In the Moment That You're Born will mark […]

todayJune 17, 2023

