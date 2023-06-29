AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson on why she waited to introduce her boyfriend

todayJune 29, 2023

ABC/Robby Klein

Lainey Wilson waited for two years before going public with her boyfriend, Devlin “Duck” Hodges, at this year’s ACM Awards.

Clearly, she wasn’t in a rush, and there was a good reason for that.

“I said, ‘We gonna see if you’re in it for the right reasons.’ Turns out, he is,” Wilson told People in a recent interview. “Somebody said how funny it was watching him high-five all of my artist friends at the ACMs, and I said, ‘Those are his friends!'”

Lainey also shared that they both met through mutual friends in 2021.

“We went to this old place called Silverados, and it had free beer and wine from 5 to 10 p.m.,” the “Things A Man Oughta Know” singer recalls. “I was like, ‘This boy likes to ball on a budget too. This is gonna work out.'”

“Duck is the kind of dude who high-fives me on the way in the door and on the way out and says, ‘Go get it,'” she adds. “He knows how important this dream is to me.”

Lainey’s nostalgic “Watermelon Moonshine” is currently #24 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

Brad, Darius, Shania + Zac Brown Band to perform on ‘The Fourth in America’

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation CNN has unveiled the star-studded performance lineup for its annual The Fourth in America special. Among those performing are country music's own Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Zac Brown Band. Other artists include Sheryl Crown, Alanis Morissette, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Leon Bridges, Post Malone and more. The television special will be hosted by CNN’s Dana Bash, Boris Sanchez, Victor Blackwell and Cari Champion, and will air live Tuesday, July 4, at 7 p.m. ET on CNN. For more information, check out the network's announcement […]

todayJune 29, 2023

