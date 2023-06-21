AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lauren Alaina hits downtown with “Hangovers”

todayJune 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Lauren Alaina has rolled out a new live performance of her song “Hangovers.”

The video is the latest installment of Lauren’s Unlocked: Downtown Sessions series on YouTube. Prior to this, Lauren shared performances of “A Walk In The Bar” and “Don’t Judge A Woman.”

All three tracks are featured on Lauren’s Unlocked EP, which dropped in early June. The six-song set also includes the Lainey Wilson-assisted “Thicc As Thieves.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

lynyrd-skynrd’s-final-show-with-gary-rossington-coming-to-theaters-in-july
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Lynyrd Skynrd’s final show with Gary Rossington coming to theaters in July

Steve Thorne/Redferns Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 50th anniversary concert, which was also their final show with guitarist and founding member Gary Rossington, is coming to the big screen. The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd: An Exclusive Concert Film Experience will have a weeklong run in movie theaters, drive-ins and outdoor venues from July 8 to 14. The concert took place in November 2022 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. It featured a host of special guests, including Jelly Roll, Brothers Osborne's John […]

todayJune 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%