Lauren Alaina hits downtown with “Hangovers”

Lynyrd Skynrd’s final show with Gary Rossington coming to theaters in July
Steve Thorne/Redferns Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 50th anniversary concert, which was also their final show with guitarist and founding member Gary Rossington, is coming to the big screen. The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd: An Exclusive Concert Film Experience will have a weeklong run in movie theaters, drive-ins and outdoor venues from July 8 to 14. The concert took place in November 2022 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. It featured a host of special guests, including Jelly Roll, Brothers Osborne's John […]