AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lauren Alaina’s ‘Unlocked’ features a playful duet with Lainey Wilson

todayJune 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

The wait for new Lauren Alaina music is finally over.

Lauren’s brand new EP, Unlocked, has arrived. The six-song set includes the previously released “A Walk In The Bar” and “Hangovers,” as well as a sprightly and cheeky duet with Lainey Wilson (“Thicc As Thieves”).

“I’m so proud to have Unlocked out in the world today,” shares Lauren. “Five years ago, I don’t know that I would’ve cut any of these songs; it took slowing down, getting to know myself, digging deep in the writing room, and living some life to bring me to this place with this new music.”

“I feel like I’ve fully embraced and stepped into who I am as a woman, an artist, a songwriter, and I’m so excited for my fans to get to step into this next chapter with me,” she adds.

Unlocked is Lauren’s debut project with her new label home, Big Loud Records. Prior to that, she was signed to Universal Music Group Nashville for almost 11 years, before departing in April 2022.

Here’s the track list for Unlocked:

“A Walk In The Bar”

“Hangovers”

“Don’t Judge A Woman”

“Smaller The Town”

“Like Her”

“Thicc As Thieves” (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

kiss’-gene-simmons-on-their-final-shows:-“it’s-gonna-be-heartbreaking”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

KISS’ Gene Simmons on their final shows: “It’s gonna be heartbreaking”

ABC/Donna Svennevik KISS just kicked off the European leg of their End of the Road tour and it’s got Gene Simmons reflecting on the band's legendary career. In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Simmons says he feels “pride in a half a century of defying the critics.” "We use them as mulch. You know what that is? You grind 'em up and you put 'em in the dirt. They don't mean anything,” he shares. “If […]

todayJune 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%