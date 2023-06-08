AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Learn to play the mandolin at the Country Music Hall of Fame

todayJune 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Has playing the mandolin been on your bucket list? Well, here’s your chance.

Musician Kristen Bearfield is hosting a mandolin workshop at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10.

The singer/songwriter and instrumentalist, who has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and with Jimmy Fortune, will teach participants the basics of mandolin playing while learning well-known songs. 

For more information on the 30-minute Beginner Mandolin Workshop and to grab museum admission tickets, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

gov’t-mule-replaces-bassist-on-eve-of-tour
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Gov’t Mule replaces bassist on eve of tour

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images Gov’t Mule heads out on their June tour starting Friday, June 8, and the lineup will look a little different at the shows.  The band announced on social media that bassist Jorgen Carlsson is leaving the group, and he’s being replaced by bassist Kevin Scott. No reason was given for Carlsson's departure. “We thank Jorgen Carlsson for all his incredible work, including on ‘Peace…Like A River,’ and wish him the best,” the band […]

todayJune 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%