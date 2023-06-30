Listen to Chris Stapleton’s version of “The Star Spangled Banner”

John Mellencamp chats with Bob Costas for debut episode of series ‘WITH’
Jason Kempin/Getty Images John Mellencamp will be featured in the debut episode of the new public television series WITH, set to debut Saturday, July 1 (check local listings). The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer sits down for a chat with TV personality Bob Costas for the episode, which was filmed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. “I’m a curmudgeon,” Mellencamp says in a preview of the episode, much to Costas’ mock surprise. “I like […]