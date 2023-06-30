AD
Little Big Town to host + perform at ‘People’s Choice Country Awards’

todayJune 30, 2023

ABC

Grammy-winning country group Little Big Town is set to host and perform at the first People’s Choice Country Awards on September 28.

The two-hour television event will broadcast live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and feature Little Big Town’s Karen FairchildKimberly SchlapmanJimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet performing a medley of their biggest hits.

“We are honored to host the inaugural ‘People’s Choice Country Awards,’ especially on one of our most beloved stages in the entire world,” shares Little Big Town. “We look forward to welcoming so many of our talented peers to take the Opry stage for this magical night of music.”

“Little Big Town is a force in country music and a beloved staple on Music Row,” adds Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president of entertainment live events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “As Opry members, they’ve delighted fans for years on the world-famous stage and we’re honored to have them host, perform and bring this inaugural ceremony to life for our NBC and Peacock audiences.”

While no additional performers have been announced yet, a press release says that the show will “lean into the rich connection between country music and the Opry through chart-topping musical performances, genre-bending collaborations, legendary tributes and surprise moments that regularly happen from the iconic venue.”

People’s Choice Country Awards airs live September 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

