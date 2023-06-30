AD
Long-lost Neil Young album ‘Chrome Dreams’ to get August release

June 30, 2023

Reprise Records/cover art by Ronnie Wood

A long-lost Neil Young album is finally going to see the light of day this summer. Chrome Dreams, which was originally supposed to be released in 1977, is finally set to drop on August 11.

While Young never released Chrome Dreams, fans will be familiar with many of the songs that are on it, as many were released on later albums and compilations. They include several Young classics including “Like A Hurricane,” “Homegrown,” “Look Out For My Love,” “Pocahontas” and more. According to the press release, the album “is exactly how Young perceived it and has a sense of monumentality about it that conveys a place in history.”

The album will be released on CD and as a three-sided LP, with the fourth side containing an etching. It will feature 12 tracks, two of which have never been released. Four of the songs are also getting their first vinyl release.

Chrome Dreams is available for pre-order at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives and will also be sold at music retailers. Digital audio will be available through the Neil Young Archives.

Here is the Chrome Dreams track list and original recording dates for the songs:

“Pocahontas” (August 11, 1976)

“Will to Love” (December 3, 1976)

“Star of Bethlehem” (December 13, 1974)

“Like a Hurricane” (November 29, 1975)

“Too Far Gone” (September 5, 1975)

“Hold Back the Tears” (February 6, 1977)

“Homegrown” (November 19, 1975)

“Captain Kennedy” (August 11, 1976)

“Stringman” (March 31, 1976)

“Sedan Delivery” (May 22, 1975)

“Powderfinger” (August 11, 1976)

“Look Out for My Love” (January 20, 1976

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

