    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Luke Bryan invites Chayce, Kameron + more to his Farm Tour

todayJune 2, 2023

Background
Luke Bryan‘s Farm Tour 2023 party just got better.

The country superstar has announced Chayce BeckhamKameron MarloweThe Peach Pickers and DJ Rock will join him as special guests.

The five-date Farm Tour kicks off September 14 in Shelbyville, Kentucky, before wrapping up on September 23 in Eyota, Minnesota. 

Earlier in May, Luke released his upbeat and summer-ready new single, “But I Got A Beer In My Hand.”

For tickets to Luke’s Farm Tour 2023, go to lukebryan.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

