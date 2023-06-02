Luke Bryan invites Chayce, Kameron + more to his Farm Tour

Charlie Watts’ estate launches social media accounts; Rolling Stones remember late drummer on his birthday
David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns June 2 would have been Charlie Watts’ 82nd birthday, and to mark the occasion the estate of the late Rolling Stones drummer is bringing him to social media, launching official Facebook and Instagram accounts. “Charlie was too modest to embrace social media in his lifetime, so today we invite his fans to celebrate his huge musical contribution to the world of rock ’n’ roll, blues and jazz, and the wonderful man known and loved to […]