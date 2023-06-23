AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Luke Bryan taps Dustin, Jelly, Jon + Bailey for Crash My Playa 2024

todayJune 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Crash My Playa

Luke Bryan has announced the return of his annual Caribbean concert vacation, Crash My Playa.

The four-day event will take place from January 17 to January 20, 2024, at the Moon Palace Cancún in Riviera Cancún, Mexico. Artists set to perform are Luke, Dustin LynchJelly RollJon Pardi and Bailey Zimmerman

“The lineup this year has me fired up,” says Luke. “Everyone knows I love to have a good time and I know these artists feel the same. There is nothing I love more than seeing all my friends in front of the stage as well as on the stage having the time of their lives and that is what Crash My Playa brings.”

Crash My Playa 2024 event packages will go on sale Thursday, June 29, at 1 p.m. ET at crashmyplaya.com. Previous Crash My Playa guests and Luke and Jelly’s fan club members will have access to presale tickets on Wednesday, June 28, at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. 

For more details, visit Crash My Playa’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jake-owen’s-‘loose-cannon’-has-arrived
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Jake Owen’s ‘Loose Cannon’ has arrived

Courtesy of Big Loud Records Jake Owen's long-awaited seventh album, Loose Cannon, is out now. The expansive 16-track collection features Jake's new single, "On The Boat Again," which is a fresh spin on Willie Nelson's popular hit, "On the Road Again." "Loose Cannon has been a long time coming and I'm so excited my fans can finally experience it with me,” Jake shares of his new record. "I hope the album makes it into your summertime memories and I can't […]

todayJune 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%