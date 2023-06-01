AD
Rev Rock Report

Madonna, Dolly & Barbra land on Forbes’ list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

todayJune 1, 2023

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Forbes is out with their list of America’s richest self-made women entrepreneurs, executives and entertainers, with Madonna, Dolly Parton and Barbra Streisand all nabbing spots on the list.

Madonna lands at #45 with $580 million, a number which is likely to increase with her upcoming Celebration tour, which kicks off July 15 in Vancouver.

Dolly, who last year was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, comes in at #59 with $440 million, while Babs, who in 2022 re-released her early live album Live at the Bon Soir, is close behind her at #61 with $430 mil.

The trio is just a handful of the famous names to make the list this year. Others include Oprah Winfrey at #13 with $2.5 billion, and Taylor Swift at #34 with $740 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

