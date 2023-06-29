Madonna ‘home and feeling better’ after hospitalization for ‘serious bacterial infection’

File photo — KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Madonna is “home and feeling better” after her recent hospitalization, a source close to the pop star’s camp told ABC News on Thursday.

The “Material Girl” singer’s manager, Guy Oseary, had initially shared in a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday that she was recovering after a stay in the intensive care unit with a “serious bacterial infection.”

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary said at the time, noting that she was first hospitalized on June 24. “A full recovery is expected.”

Oseary also said Wednesday that Madonna was postponing her upcoming Celebration tour due to the hospital stay. The global tour was set to begin July 15 in Vancouver.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary wrote. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

In January, the 64-year-old singer announced the tour with a video, which featured Jack Black, Judd Apatow, Lil Wayne, Amy Schumer and more.

The video ended with Schumer daring Madonna to go on a world tour and perform all her biggest hits.

The 35-city world tour included stops in Europe with a final show in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

Following the announcement of her world tour, Madonna took to Instagram to thank her fans for the “love and support.”

“I don’t take any of this for granted,” she said. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world and I’m so grateful for all your support. And I can’t wait to put this show together and have a moment with each and every one of you on the stage to celebrate the last four decades of my journey. I don’t take any of this for granted.”

This article was originally published on June 28, 2023.