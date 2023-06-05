AD
Uncategorized

Men’s Tennis Falls to St. Thomas at SCAC Championship

todayJune 5, 2023

KERRVILLE: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their match against the University of St. Thomas in the opening round of the 2023 SCAC Men’s Tennis Championship 5-4.

The Mountaineers traveled to Georgetown, Texas, to compete in the 2023 SCAC Men’s Tennis Championship where they were set to meet the University of St. Thomas in the opening round. Unfortunately, Schreiner would come up just short in the matchup as their season came to a conclusion with a 5-4 loss to the Celts.

Picking up points for Schreiner in the loss was Austin Cervantes who won his #3 Singles match (6-1, 6-4), Jonathan Barragan who won his #5 Singles match (6-1, 6-0), Mario Gallinar who won his #6 Singles match (6-2, 6-2), and Max Schechter & Jonathan Barragan who won their #3 Doubles match (8-1).

Results

Written by: Schreiner University

