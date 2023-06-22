AD
Metallica announces ﻿’72 Seasons’﻿-themed edition of Blackened Whiskey

June 22, 2023

Background
ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica has announced a 72 Seasons-themed edition of the band’s Blackened Whiskey.

The latest batch of the metal legends’ signature spirit comes in a bottle inspired by the cover artwork of the new 72 Seasons album. Additionally, songs from 72 Seasons were played during the “Black Noise” distilling process, which uses the sound waves of Metallica’s music to help “shape the flavor” of the whiskey.

The 72 Seasons edition of Blackened Whiskey is 90 proof — that’s 45% alcohol by volume — and comes in a 750 mL bottle. For more info, visit BlackenedWhiskey.com.

Metallica released 72 Seasons, their 11th album, in April. Their M72 world tour supporting the record just wrapped its first European leg and will kick off in the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

