ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica has returned to the #1 spot on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The latest single from the metal legends to conquer the ranking is “72 Seasons,” the title track off their new album. “72 Seasons” is the 12th Metallica track to hit #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay, tying them with Foo Fighters and Godsmack for fifth most in the history of the chart, which began in 1981.

Incidentally, it was a Foo Fighters song, “Rescued,” that “72 Seasons” knocked off to grab #1.

The album 72 Seasons was released in April. Its lead single, “Lux Æterna,” also reached #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay.

Metallica recently wrapped the first European leg of their M72 world tour in support of ﻿72 Seasons﻿. The U.S. leg kicks off in August.