Rev Rock Report

Metallica raises $200K through Month of Giving charity initiative

todayJune 7, 2023

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica raised $200,000 through the band’s Month of Giving charity initiative.

Throughout May, the metal legends raised money through their All Within My Hands foundation for The Farmlink Project, which helps deliver farm fresh produce to food banks.

“Working with all of you (Metallica fans) and All Within My Hands has been the ultimate privilege for us at Farmlink,” says CEO Ben Collier. “You have all rallied together this month, demonstrating that you are not only passionate about music but also about making a lasting impact on the world!”

Metallica is currently on tour supporting their new album, ﻿72 Seasons﻿. The international trek comes to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

