Michael Douglas, John Cusack and more mourn the loss of Alan Arkin

Shortly after the news broke on Friday, June 30, that Oscar-winning Little Miss Sunshine co-star Alan Arkin died at age 89, his friends and fans in Hollywood began sounding off on social media.

Michael Douglas, Arkin’s co-star in The Kominsky Method, said, “Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry.”

Douglas continued, “My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family.”

Arkin played a therapist to John Cusack‘s conflicted hitman in Grosse Pointe Blank. The actor tweeted a behind-the-scenes story about the making of the movie, when Arkin requested a rewrite to part of Cusack’s script. “I said you have Alan Arkin wanting to personalize and deepen this comedy … I wrote it – he can say whatever the f*** he wants,” Cusack quoted himself.

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt posted a series of images from Arkin’s movies, asking, “Did ANYONE have the range Alan Arkin had? Hilarious, sinister, insane, tragic. No mood he couldn’t live in. RIP.”

West Wing‘s Bradley Whitford commented, “No greater comic actor. No greater dramatic actor. Not a coincidence … Rest In Peace Alan Arkin. Well done, sir.”

Better Call Saul veteran Michael McKean posted a series of tributes that concluded with, “Rest in peace, Alan. Nobody better, ever.”

Comic and actor Paul Reiser noted, “A world without Alan Arkin is …not so great. I’ve loved this man from the moment he came on screen in ‘The Russians Are Coming..’ (‘Whitaker Walt!l) I was 8. Getting to know him – and getting a laugh out of him – is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend.”