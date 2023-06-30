AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Michael Douglas, John Cusack and more mourn the loss of Alan Arkin

todayJune 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Shortly after the news broke on Friday, June 30, that Oscar-winning Little Miss Sunshine co-star Alan Arkin died at age 89, his friends and fans in Hollywood began sounding off on social media.

Michael Douglas, Arkin’s co-star in The Kominsky Method, said, “Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry.”

Douglas continued, “My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family.”

Arkin played a therapist to John Cusack‘s conflicted hitman in Grosse Pointe Blank. The actor tweeted a behind-the-scenes story about the making of the movie, when Arkin requested a rewrite to part of Cusack’s script. “I said you have Alan Arkin wanting to personalize and deepen this comedy … I wrote it – he can say whatever the f*** he wants,” Cusack quoted himself.

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt posted a series of images from Arkin’s movies, asking, “Did ANYONE have the range Alan Arkin had? Hilarious, sinister, insane, tragic. No mood he couldn’t live in. RIP.”

West Wing‘s Bradley Whitford commented, “No greater comic actor. No greater dramatic actor. Not a coincidence … Rest In Peace Alan Arkin. Well done, sir.”

Better Call Saul veteran Michael McKean posted a series of tributes that concluded with, “Rest in peace, Alan. Nobody better, ever.”

Comic and actor Paul Reiser noted, “A world without Alan Arkin is …not so great. I’ve loved this man from the moment he came on screen in ‘The Russians Are Coming..’ (‘Whitaker Walt!l) I was 8. Getting to know him – and getting a laugh out of him – is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

reality-roundup:-﻿’love-island’﻿-couple-splits,-﻿’vanderpump-rules﻿’-spinoff-in-works,-and-more
insert_link

Entertainment News

Reality roundup: ﻿’Love Island’﻿ couple splits, ﻿’Vanderpump Rules﻿’ spinoff in works, and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week. Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) - Raquel Leviss is reportedly is still unconfirmed for filming of season 11, which was slated to start production earlier this week, TMZ reports. While production and her team are working tirelessly to secure her spot, Raquel's current focus remains on her mental health facility, […]

todayJune 30, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%