AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Michael J. Fox calls wife Tracy Pollan “my forever summer girl” in birthday tribute

todayJune 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
C Flanigan/Getty Images

Michael J. Fox can’t help but gush over wife Tracy Pollan.

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday, June 22, to celebrate his longtime wife — and former Family Ties co-star — on her 63rd birthday.

“‘She showers the people she loves with love, she shows them the way that she feels,'” Fox’s post began. He shared photos of him and the birthday girl together, as well as one photo of them with their four children.

“Happy happy birthday @tracy.pollan my forever Summer girl, my love, my best friend, and the most beautiful amazing mom to our four stupendous kids,” he continued. “Love love love you.”

Pollan took notice and shared her reaction in the comments section, writing, “Love this and you!!!!”

Fox’s birthday tribute for Pollan also garnered love from celebrity pals like Julianna MarguliesJulianne Moore and Jennifer Grey.

Fox and Pollan, who married in July 1988, are parents to son Sam Michael, 34, twin daughters Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, both 28, and daughter Esmé Annabelle, 21.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

kelly-clarkson-makes-surprise-appearance-at-karaoke-celebration-of-new-album,-‘chemistry’
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Kelly Clarkson makes surprise appearance at karaoke celebration of new album, ‘chemistry’

Atlantic There are probably a lot of people out there who would love to sing with Kelly Clarkson — and apparently some of those people just got their chance. Billboard reports that to help promote her just-released album, chemistry, Kelly made a surprise appearance at Sid Gold’s Request Room in New York City June 22, where she joined some fans in a fun round of karaoke. Kelly shared a clip from the evening on Instagram showing two fans […]

todayJune 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%