AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Mick Jagger gave “promise ring” to girlfriend Melanie Hamrick

todayJune 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/ Craig Sjodin

Mick Jagger’s girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, is opening up about their relationship and is clarifying the meaning behind the diamond ring she wears, which was a gift from The Rolling Stones frontman. 

“I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes,” she tells People. “But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other … In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.”

As for whether that means they’ll walk down the aisle at any point, she shares, “I don’t know. I’m kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows.” 

Jagger and Hamrick have been dating since 2014 and have a 7-year-old son together, Deveraux. While she has shared video of their son on social media, she says she prefers to not share too much.

“If we didn’t have social media, then no one would know anything about your life. So I guess it’s, why don’t we keep it as it would be if there wasn’t social media and share the things that you want to share,” she says. “I like that approach. I think what goes on in someone’s home is private.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

zhao-yung-gu-named-to-ncaa-ping-diii-all-region-team
insert_link

Sports News

Zhao Yung Gu Named to NCAA PING DIII All-Region Team

KERRVILLE, TX: Zhao Yung Gu, of Schreiner University Men's Golf, has been announced as a member of the GCAA 2023 NCAA PING DIII All-Region team. From SCAC "The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) released the 2023 Division III PING All-Region honorees Tuesday afternoon, and five Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) men's golfers were recognized. Schreiner's Zhao Yung Gu, Southwestern's Christian Rodriguez, St. Thomas' Cade Kiser and Trinity's Daniel Nunez and Jacob Mason, all ranked in the top-35 […]

todayJune 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%