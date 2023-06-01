AD
Mike FM Music News

Milli Vanilli documentary premiering this fall on Paramount+

todayJune 1, 2023

MILLIVANILLI, a documentary about the disgraced late ’80s/early ’90s pop duo, is coming to Paramount+.

The documentary will start streaming this fall on the platform after debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10. It tells the story of two German models and dancers, Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, who were recruited by music producer Frank Farian to be the face of his recording project, Milli Vanilli

Their debut album, Girl You Know It’s True, sold six million copies and spun off three number one hits. In 1990, they won the Best New Artist Grammy. But when it emerged that the duo hadn’t sung a note on the album and were simply lip-synching to tracks recorded by other singers, they were forced to return the award.

In a statement, director Luke Korenm says, “For over 30 years, the story of MilliVanilli – in particular Rob and Fab – has been reduced to sensational headlines. With this documentary, we pull back the curtain on pop music.”

The movie features interviews with Rob, who died in 1998, and Fab, as well as with Frank Farian, the actual performers on the album, record executives and more.

“Finally – the true story of Milli Vanilli has been told!” says Fab in a statement. “I’m thankful Luke Korem and his team went to the lengths that they did. The journey I returned to during the filming of this documentary didn’t leave any stone unturned. At last I can close this chapter in peace … Get ready to take a walk in our steel-toe boots.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

