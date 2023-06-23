Missing Titanic submersible live updates: OceanGate co-founder defends CEO’s commitment to safety

AD

(NEW YORK) — All passengers are believed to be lost after a desperate dayslong search for a submersible carrying five people that vanished while on a tour of the Titanic wreckage off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The 21-foot deep-sea vessel, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact about an hour and 45 minutes after submerging on Sunday morning with a 96-hour oxygen supply. That amount of breathable air was forecast to run out on Thursday morning, according to the United States Coast Guard, which is coordinating the multinational search and rescue efforts.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Jun 23, 1:23 PM EDT

Who will be footing the bill for search and rescue? The US taxpayer

When the U.S. Coast Guard decided to launch a search and rescue operation for the missing OceanGate submersible near the Titanic wreckage site, they did so without OceanGate footing the bill, according to officials.

As a matter of Homeland Security policy and the law, the Coast Guard never asks a private company or individual to reimburse the government for the costs associated with search and rescue missions, according to the Coast Guard.

“The Coast Guard, as a matter of both law and policy, does not seek to recover the costs associated with Search and Rescue from the recipients of those services,” according to a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson. “As a matter of law, 46 USC 2110(a)(5) prohibits the Coast Guard from collecting fees for the conduct of SAR operations: The Secretary may not collect a fee or charge under this subsection for any search or rescue service.”

Jun 23, 10:44 AM EDT

OceanGate co-founder defends development of submersible

OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein is coming to the defense of late CEO Stockton Rush, one of those killed in the implosion of Titan, after criticism from director James Cameron, and others, who said the sub’s carbon-fiber hull was dangerous.

“In this kind of community, there are completely different opinions and views about how to do things, how to design submersibles, how to engineer them, build them, how to operate in the dives,” Söhnlein told the U.K.’s Times Radio on Friday. “But one thing that’s true of me and the other experts, is none of us were involved in the design, engineering, building, testing or even diving of the subs. So it’s impossible for anyone to really speculate from the outside.”

Söhnlein co-founded OceanGate in 2009 with Rush and led several dives in the early days of the company. He left OceanGate in 2013, when Rush took over as CEO, but maintained a friendship and spoke to Rush just weeks before the doomed expedition, he said on Facebook.

Cameron, who not only directed the Oscar-winning film Titanic but is a prolific ocean explorer, criticized the use of a carbon-fiber hull in the construction of Titan, saying it was only a matter of time before it cracked under the pressure from repeated dives. Rush, in the past, defended its use, saying it had a better strength-to-buoyancy ratio than titanium.

“I was involved in the early phases of the overall development program during our predecessor subs to Titan, and I know from firsthand experience that we were extremely committed to safety and risk mitigation was a key part of the company culture,” Söhnlein told Times Radio Friday.

Jun 23, 10:18 AM EDT

Samad Dawood says loss of brother and nephew is ‘heartbreaking,’ family is ‘devastated’

Samad Dawood, the brother of Shahzada Dawood, one of the passengers who died in the submersible, said losing his brother and nephew, Suleman Dawood, is heartbreaking.

“This is beyond what you could ever imagine in terms of the kind of hardships and struggle that we’ve had. I think what we’ve seen is enormous tragedy and devastation and a lot of emotions. Obviously we were hoping to hear some good news about the rescue and them coming back. It was heartbreaking to find out that that’s not the case,” Samad Dawood told ABC News.

Samad Dawood said his brother had a strong sense of adventure and curiosity about the world.

“He was always the kind of person who has this incredible love for the world,” Samad Dawood said.

“He inspired us curiosity. And he was a guy who just wanted to go out there, experience what the world had to offer, even though he he himself pushed himself to do it. So they made adventures to go to Antarctica, to go to Greenland and to go to Africa and go to the rapids,” Samad Dawood said.

This sense of adventure was passed on to Shahzada Dawood’s son, 19-year-old Suleman Dawood, who was also in the submersible. Suleman Dawood had traveled to all seven continents, according to Samad Dawood.

“He was so filled with humbleness and gratitude,” Samad Dawood said.

“We’re deeply grateful for all the support and the love and the effort that the people have made, working tireless nights being optimistic in giving a sense of hope, giving that transparency to us. But obviously we were devastated as a family … that we couldn’t get them back safe,” Samad Dawood said.

Jun 23, 9:09 AM EDT

Sub’s carbon-fiber composite hull was the ‘critical failure,’ James Cameron says

Renowned Hollywood director and Titanic researcher James Cameron said he believes the carbon-fiber composite construction of the submersible’s hull was the “critical failure” that led to its implosion during a deep-sea tour of the Titanic wreckage.

“You don’t use composites for vessels that are seeing external pressure. They’re great for internal pressure vessels like scuba tanks, for example, but they’re terrible for external pressure,” Cameron, who famously directed the Oscar-winning film Titanic, told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in an interview Friday on Good Morning America.

“This was trying to apply aviation thinking to a deep-submergence engineering problem. We all said that it was, you know, a flawed idea and they didn’t go through certification,” he continued. “I think that was a critical failure.

“The thing that’s insidious here,” Cameron added, is the way these materials “fail at pressure.”

“They fail over time, each dive adds more and more microscopic damage,” he said. “So, yes, they operated the sub safely at Titanic last year and the year before, but it was only a matter of time before it caught up with them.”

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who was among the five crew members killed on the submersible, had previously defended the decision to manufacture the Titan with the material, saying he believed a sub made with carbon fiber would have a better strength-to-buoyancy ratio than titanium.

Bob Ballard, the oceanographer and explorer who discovered the Titanic wreckage in 1985, told ABC News that he expects the investigation into what happened “will go on for quite some time.”

“There will be now a very systematic survey. I’ve done this before,” he said during the interview Friday morning. “The [remotely operated vehicles] are going to do a very, very precise, systematic mapping that will collect the photography and high-definition imagery and they’ll also be recovering the objects.”

Jun 22, 11:15 PM EDT

Dawood family issues statement

The Hussain and Kulsum Dawood family has issued a statement expressing their condolences.

“It is with profound grief that we announced the passing of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood,” the family said. “Our beloved sons were aboard OceanGate’s Titan submersible that perished underwater. Please continue to keep the departed souls and our family in your prayers during this difficult period of mourning.”

“We are truly grateful to all those involved in the rescue operations,” they continued. “Their untiring efforts were a source of strength for us during this time. We are also indebted to our friends, family, colleagues and well-wishers from all over the world who have stood by us during our hour of need. The immense love and support we receive continues to help us endure this unimaginable loss.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the other passengers on the Titan submersible,” the family added. “At this time, we are unable to receive calls and request that support, condolences and prayers be messaged instead. Details of their final rites in this world will be announced soon.”

-ABC News’ Habibullah Khan

Jun 22, 11:04 PM EDT

Engro, company one of the sub passengers worked for, offers condolences

Engro, the company sub passenger Shahzada Dawood worked as the vice chairman, offered its condolences for both Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood, on Thursday.

“With heavy hearts and great sadness, we grieve the loss of our vice chairman, Shahzada Dawood, and his beloved son, Suleman Dawood,” the company said in the message. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dawood family at this tragic time.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, friends and all those around the world who grieve this unthinkable loss,” it added.

-ABC News’ Habibullah Khan

Jun 22, 7:20 PM EDT

Why Titanic continues to captivate

The submersible that catastrophically imploded while on a voyage to see the Titanic wreckage has highlighted a high-risk, experimental and exclusive tourism opportunity to see what is largely considered to be the most famous shipwreck of all time.

The doomed ocean liner has intrigued the public from the moment it tragically crashed into an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean and sank on April 15, 1912 — as well as throughout the century-plus since.

Visits to the underwater site have been conducted in recent decades to retrieve artifacts, study the Titanic’s gradual decay and simply lay eyes on the storied shipwreck, which has inspired a wealth of novels, plays, TV shows and films.

“The Titanic has basically been in popular culture since the night it sank,” Robert Thompson, founding director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University, told ABC News.

Read more about the Titanic’s long intrigue here.

Jun 22, 7:20 PM EDT

Why Titanic continues to captivate

The submersible that catastrophically imploded while on a voyage to see the Titanic wreckage has highlighted a high-risk, experimental and exclusive tourism opportunity to see what is largely considered to be the most famous shipwreck of all time.

The doomed ocean liner has intrigued the public from the moment it tragically crashed into an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean and sank on April 15, 1912 — as well as throughout the century-plus since.

Visits to the underwater site have been conducted in recent decades to retrieve artifacts, study the Titanic’s gradual decay and simply lay eyes on the storied shipwreck, which has inspired a wealth of novels, plays, TV shows and films.

“The Titanic has basically been in popular culture since the night it sank,” Robert Thompson, founding director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University, told ABC News.

Jun 22, 7:04 PM EDT

Company behind Titan overstated details of partnerships with Boeing, others

The company behind the submersible that imploded exaggerated the details of the industry partnerships behind the development and engineering of the underwater vessel.

In some public statements, OceanGate suggested the Titan — its only vessel able to reach Titanic depths — was designed and engineered with the assistance of entities such as Boeing, the University of Washington and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. In statements to ABC News, each entity described its role, or lack thereof, as more limited than sometimes stated by OceanGate.

When asked about these exaggerations about the role of partnerships in the development of the Titan submersible, an OceanGate representative declined to comment on the matter.

-ABC News’ Peter Charalambous

Jun 22, 6:50 PM EDT

Navy likely detected sound of the implosion on Sunday: Official

A senior U.S. Navy official confirmed to ABC News that an underwater acoustic detection system heard on Sunday what was likely the implosion of the Titan submersible. The information was immediately shared with the U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday and analysis continued afterwards.

“The U.S. Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost,” the senior official told ABC News in a statement. “While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission.”

According to the official, “This information was considered with the compilation of additional acoustic data provided by other partners and the decision was made to continue our mission as a search and rescue and make every effort to save the lives on board.”

Separately, a U.S. defense official said an analysis of the “banging” noises picked up by sonar buoys were not from the missing submersible but were either natural ocean sounds, biological noises or noises associated with the surface response vessels.

-ABC News’ Luis Martinez

Jun 22, 6:50 PM EDT

Probe seeks answers on why Titanic sub imploded

U.S. Coast Guard officials conceded they are facing a daunting investigation to determine what caused the Titan submersible to implode underwater near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five explorers aboard.

Officials said the 21-foot-long Titan was found in pieces by a remotely operated vehicle on a smooth section of ocean floor more than 2 miles beneath the surface.

“This was an incredibly complex case and we’re still working to develop details for the timeline involved with this casualty and the response,” Mauger said.

-ABC News’ Bill Hutchinson

Jun 22, 6:41 PM EDT

What a ‘catastrophic implosion’ means

The Titan submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion,” the U.S. Coast Guard determined.

At the depth of the Titanic, which sits 3,800 meters below sea level, the pressure reaches a level 380 times the atmospheric pressure on the Earth’s surface, Stefan Williams, a professor of marine robotics at the University of Sydney, said in a blog post on Tuesday.

A fault or failure in the hull of the Titan could have led to an implosion, as the vessel gave way to the high pressure of the deep sea, Williams said.

The implosion of a submersible delivers immense force, oceanographer Bob Ballard told ABC News on Thursday.

-ABC News’ Max Zahn

Jun 22, 6:11 PM EDT

Navy detected sound of the implosion on Sunday: Official

A senior U.S. Navy official confirmed to ABC News that a secret underwater acoustic detection system heard on Sunday what was likely the implosion of the Titan submersible.

“The U.S. Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost,” the official told ABC News in a statement. “While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission.”

Separately, a U.S. defense official said an analysis of the “banging” noises picked up by sonar buoys were not from the missing submersible but were either natural ocean sounds, biological noises or noises associated with the surface response vessels.

-ABC News’ Luis Martinez

Jun 22, 6:10 PM EDT

Hamish Harding remembered as ‘passionate explorer’

Hamish Harding, a British businessman who was among the five people killed in the Titan implosion, was remembered as a “passionate explorer” by his loved ones.

“Hamish Harding was a loving husband to his wife and a dedicated father to his two sons, whom he loved deeply,” a statement sent on behalf of his family and Action Aviation, the company he chaired, said. “To his team in Action Aviation, he was a guide, an inspiration, a support, and a Living Legend.”

“He was one of a kind and we adored him. He was a passionate explorer — whatever the terrain — who lived his life for his family, his business and for the next adventure,” the statement continued. “What he achieved in his lifetime was truly remarkable and if we can take any small consolation from this tragedy, it’s that we lost him doing what he loved.”

-ABC News’ Mark Guarino

Jun 22, 5:35 PM EDT

Explorer Robert Ballard on ‘extremely powerful’ implosion

Explorer Robert Ballard, who was on the 1985 expedition that discovered the Titanic wreckage and has made many dives since, reacted to news of the implosion with ABC News on Thursday.

“It’s very tragic what happened, I know the people that passed away,” he said, adding that he’s known OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who was piloting the vessel, for 20 years. “I know this was his dream, so my heart goes out to him and his family and the families of all the people who lost loved ones.”

Ballard surmised the crew likely experienced difficulties and began to drop weights to ascend to the surface but “never made it.”

“If you’re on your way up and you’re buoyant and you don’t make it, it’s a catastrophic implosion,” he said.

“I don’t think people can appreciate the amazing energy involved in the destructive process of an implosion,” Ballard continued. “It just takes and literally shreds everything. So it’s extremely powerful.”

Jun 22, 5:04 PM EDT

Explorers Club remembers lost crew

The Explorers Club reacted to news of the submersible’s implosion, saying in a letter to members on Thursday: “Our hearts are broken.”

President Richard Garriott de Cayeux noted that two of the passengers lost in the implosion — Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet — were members of the Explorers Club, while OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was a friend of the society who had conducted lectures at its headquarters.

“Hamish Harding is a dear friend to me personally and to The Explorers Club,” Garriott de Cayeux said. “He holds several world records and has continued to push dragons off maps both in person and through supporting expeditions and worthy causes.”

Nargeolet was “one of the foremost experts on submersible expeditions to the Titanic,” Garriott de Cayeux said.

“They were both drawn to explore, like so many of us, and did so in the name of meaningful science for the betterment of mankind,” he continued. “They pushed themselves in their entrepreneurial pursuits as they did in exploration.”

Jun 22, 4:37 PM EDT

James Cameron calls OceanGate’s carbon-fiber hull ‘fundamentally flawed’

In reacting to news of the OceanGate submersible implosion, “Titanic” director James Cameron told ABC News that he was “struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field.”

Cameron, who has built his own submersible, was critical of OceanGate’s use of a carbon-fiber hull, calling it “fundamentally flawed.”

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who was among the five passengers killed on the submersible, had previously said he believed a sub made with carbon fiber would have a better strength-to-buoyancy ratio than titanium.

Jun 22, 3:59 PM EDT

James Cameron reacts to implosion: ‘Quite surreal’

“Titanic” director James Cameron, who has explored the wreckage site himself, called the implosion “quite surreal” and noted that one of the passengers killed, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, was a friend of his.

“For him to have died tragically in this way is almost impossible for me to process,” Cameron told ABC News Thursday.

Jun 22, 3:11 PM EDT

Debris consistent with ‘catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber’

Coast Guard officials said a remote-operated vehicle found the tail cone of the Titan submersible about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic Thursday morning.

Additional debris found was “consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber,” Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, said during a press briefing.

The passengers’ families were immediately notified.

Five major pieces of debris were found, including the nose cone, officials said.

The debris indicates there was a “catastrophic implosion” of the vessel, Mauger said.

It’s too early to tell when the implosion occurred, officials said.

“This is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the seafloor,” Mauger said.

Jun 22, 2:52 PM EDT

All lives believed to be lost: OceanGate

All five aboard the missing submersible are believed to be lost amid a search for the vessel, OceanGate said.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” OceanGate said in a statement.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” the statement continued. “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

Jun 22, 1:39 PM EDT

Canadian assets on scene for assistance

A Royal Canadian Navy ship HMCS Glace Bay has been on scene since about 8 a.m. ET Thursday morning. The ship provides a medical team specializing in dive medicine and a six-person mobile hyperbaric recompression chamber, according to officials.

Canadian Coast Guard ships John Cabot, Ann Harvey and Terry Fox are on scene and ready to provide rescue equipment and personnel should assistance be required. A Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora aircraft is also maintaining continuous on-scene support with additional aircrews and assets, according to officials.

-ABC News’ Luke Barr

Jun 22, 12:10 PM EDT

‘Debris field’ discovered within search area, US Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard announced via Twitter late Thursday morning that “a debris field was discovered within the search area by” a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) “near the Titanic” wreckage.

“Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information,” the U.S. Coast Guard tweeted.

The Coast Guard is set to hold a briefing on the findings from the Horizon Arctic’s ROV at 3 p.m. ET.

Jun 22, 10:58 AM EDT

Crew members could survive for ‘hours’ after airtank depleted, doctor says

Despite their onboard oxygen tank expected to be depleted sometime Thursday morning, one doctor says they may have more time if the passengers are still alive. He estimates the five people aboard the lost Titanic tourist sub could survive for 10 to 20 hours with air still circulating through the experimental capsule.

Dr. Richard Moon, a professor of anesthesiology at Duke University, said that despite conditions being dire, those aboard the OceanGate Expedition’s submersible could extend the oxygen available after its tank is depleted by staying calm and moving as little as possible.

“The actual amount of time that they have is unpredictable, but it’s probably less than 24 hours after the final oxygen in the tank is depleted,” Moon, director of the Duke Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Environmental Physiology, told ABC News.

Read more here.

-ABC News’ Bill Hutchinson

Jun 22, 10:50 AM EDT

French ROV enters water in search area

The U.S. Coast Guard announced via Twitter on Thursday morning that a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) deployed by the French vessel L’Atalante has entered the water in the search area.

The U.S. Coast Guard also gave an update on the conditions at sea, saying winds were at 14 mph with gusts up to 19 mph, swells were 4 to 5 feet and the air temperature was 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Jun 22, 7:19 AM EDT

Canadian ROV begins search on sea floor

The U.S. Coast Guard announced via Twitter early Thursday that a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) deployed by the Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic has reached the sea floor, beginning its search for the missing submersible.

Meanwhile, the French vessel L’Atalante is preparing its ROV to enter the water in the search area, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Jun 22, 6:29 AM EDT

Search becomes dire as time runs out

Time is running out as rescuers race to locate and save five people trapped in a submersible that vanished during a tour of the Titanic wreckage on Sunday morning.

The deep-sea vessel submerged at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday with a 96-hour oxygen supply, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. That amount of breathable air is forecast to run out on Thursday morning.

The search and rescue mission remains ongoing.

Jun 22, 12:21 AM EDT

Wife of missing OceanGate CEO is great-great-granddaughter of couple who died on Titanic: NYT

The New York Times traced the lineage of Wendy Rush, wife of missing OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, and found that she’s the great-great-granddaughter of a couple who died on the Titanic, Isidor and Ida Straus.

The executive director of the Straus Historical Society told ABC News that The Times article, which cites archival records, is largely correct with regard to Wendy Weil Rush’s heritage.

Jun 21, 5:44 PM EDT

US Navy crane in Newfoundland but awaiting ship

A U.S. Navy portable crane system capable of bringing up items from as deep as 20,000 feet has arrived in St. John’s, Newfoundland, but is waiting to be welded onto a chartered ship to take it to the search area for the missing submersible, according to a U.S. Navy official.

The Navy has not yet contracted a ship for the salvage system, known as Fly Away Deep Ocean Salvage System or FADOSS, the official told reporters Wednesday. Once the ship is contracted, Navy teams will spend approximately 24 hours working around the clock to weld the system aboard the ship before it can leave port, the official said.

FADOSS is the salvage system the U.S. Navy uses for all of its deep-water recoveries. Last year, it was able to bring up an F/A-18 aircraft that had fallen into the waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

-ABC News’ Luis Martinez

Jun 21, 2:56 PM EDT

Head of Horizon Maritime, which owns the Polar Prince boat, holding out hope

The co-founder and Board chair of Horizon Maritime, the company that owns the Polar Prince boat that took the Titan submersible out to sea, is speaking out.

“We have been supporting the Titanic expeditions for several years,” Sean Leet said, calling the Polar Prince “an iconic former Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker that has been upgraded with advanced technology.”

“All protocols were followed” for the submersible’s mission, he said at a news conference Wednesday, calling the missing sub an “unprecedented” situation.

Equipment heading to search site can reach the depths of the submersible and potentially take it to the surface, he said.

“We wish to thank everyone involved in this rescue mission, especially the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards, the organizations that have made their marina assets available including the French government … [and] the many private companies that have dropped everything at a moment’s notice,” Leet said.

“Our thoughts and focus remain with the crew of the Titan and their families,” he said.

Leet said he is holding out hope that the five-person crew will be brought home safely.

“We’ll continue to hold out hope until the very end,” he said.

Jun 21, 1:34 PM EDT

Coast Guard searching in area where noise was detected

As crews scour the Atlantic for the missing submersible, the Coast Guard said it’s searching in the area where a noise was detected.

The unidentified noise was detected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The data on the noise was sent to the U.S. Navy to be examined, he said.

“We have to remain optimistic and hopeful when we’re in a search and rescue mission,” Capt. Jamie Frederick, the First Coast Guard District response coordinator, said at a news conference Wednesday.

The five crew members submerged underwater Sunday morning with about 96 hours of oxygen available to them. That oxygen is forecast to run out Thursday morning.

When asked about the search becoming a recovery mission, Frederick said Wednesday, “We’re not there yet.”

Jun 21, 1:21 PM EDT

Coast Guard searching in area where noise was detected

As crews scour the Atlantic for the missing submersible, the Coast Guard said it’s searching in the area where a noise was detected.

The unidentified noise was detected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“We have to remain optimistic and hopeful when we’re in a search and rescue mission,” Capt. Jamie Frederick, the First Coast Guard District response coordinator, said at a news conference Wednesday.

The five crew members submerged underwater Sunday morning with about 96 hours of oxygen available to them. That oxygen is forecast to run out Thursday morning.

When asked about the search becoming a recovery mission, Frederick said Wednesday, “We’re not there yet.”

Jun 21, 12:56 PM EDT

Canada sends ship with advanced, deep sonar

One of the ships the Canadian Coast Guard sent to the rescue effort, the John Cabot, is equipped with advanced, deep sonar, said Joyce Murray, minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

“We’ve sent so many assets to the search team to help,” Murray said. “Authorities still have hope in the mission.”

-ABC News’ Will Gretsky

Jun 21, 12:47 PM EDT

Former passenger says his sub lost contact with host ship on all 4 trips

Mike Reiss, who has done four, 10-hour dives with OceanGate, including one to the Titanic, told ABC News his sub lost contact with the host ship on every dive.

“Every time they lost communication — that seems to be just something baked into the system,” he said.

With no GPS, Reiss said it took his crew three hours to find the Titanic despite landing just 500 yards from the ship.

Reiss said he signed “a waiver that mentions death three times on the first page.”

“It is always in the back of your head that this is dangerous, and any small problem will turn into a major catastrophe,” he said.

He said the submersible is built simply and is “just propelled by two fans on the outside.”

“Even I was able to steer and navigate the sub for a while,” he noted.

Reiss said his greatest fear was that the sub wouldn’t be able to release the weights that force it to submerge once it was time to rise to the surface.

-ABC News’ Gio Benitez and Sam Sweeney

Jun 21, 9:00 AM EDT

Would-be crew member of missing sub speaks out

Digital marketing tycoon Chris Brown originally planned to go on Sunday’s submersible tour of the Titanic wreckage but withdrew due to safety concerns. His friend, Hamish Harding, is among those aboard the missing vessel.

Brown, who described himself as a “modern day adventurer,” admitted that he knew “very little” about the tour operator, OceanGate Expeditions, prior to signing up. But he said the deep-sea trip initially sounded “like a great idea.”

“The Titanic’s obviously an iconic wreck,” Brown told ABC News’ Michael Strahan during an interview Wednesday on Good Morning America.

“OceanGate had put forward this program to go down and do a 3D scan of the wreck,” he added. “So it’s a chance for an expedition, exploration and adding a bit of science into the situation.”

Brown said safety concerns ultimately led him to pull out of the trip, but he declined to go into detail.

“I’m not really sure that this is the time to be going into that sort of thing,” he added. “I think that the focus right now has to be on trying to rescue these people. It’s not fair on the families and friends to be making speculation about what might’ve happened or how it happened at this point.”

Brown said he feels “no” apprehension about joining similar projects in the future but noted that it’s important to “think about all the risks.”

“If you don’t have an appetite for those risks, then you might not go ahead,” he said. “You may try and mitigate those by bringing in some expertise from outside. You might have other risks or dangers that could be mitigated by changing the time of when you go out there.”

Jun 21, 7:33 AM EDT

New details emerge about how the missing sub navigated the ocean

The submersible that was reported missing while on a tour of the underwater wreckage of the Titanic is an unorthodox vessel with a relatively unproven history, according to company press materials and experts familiar with underwater vehicles.

News of the vessel’s disappearance prompted a flurry of interest in the company OceanGate Expeditions and its deep-sea submersible called the Titan.

The company’s founder and CEO, Stockton Rush, who is one of the five people aboard the missing vessel, manned the Titan’s first “validation dive” to 4,000 meters in 2018, according to the company. The company then began offering tourists the opportunity to dive to the depths of the Titanic in the following years, selling tickets for the 2023 journey for $250,000.

Here’s what we know about how the submersible operates.

Jun 21, 6:57 AM EDT

‘Banging’ picked up by sonar in search area, source says

A source familiar confirmed to ABC News that there were reports of “banging” that were picked up by sonar in the search area on Tuesday morning, but nothing has yet been found.

The U.S. Coast Guard had said early Wednesday that an aircraft with sonar capability “detected underwater noises in the search area,” but remotely operated vehicles were unable to find the origin of the sound.

Jun 21, 6:34 AM EDT

Titanic mapping company ‘fully mobilized’ to help

Magellan, an international exploration company that digitally mapped the Titanic wreckage last year, said Wednesday that it is “ready to support” the search for the missing submersible and is “fully mobilized to help.”

The U.K.-based company told ABC News that it was contacted by the submersible’s operator, OceanGate Expeditions, early Monday and “immediately offered our knowledge of the specific site and also our expertise operating at depth considerably in advance of what is required for this incident.”

“We have been working full-time with U.K. and U.S. agencies to secure the necessary air support to move our specialist equipment and support crew,” Magellan said in a statement.

When asked for comment about media reports that U.S. authorities have failed to give Magellan the necessary permits to participate in the search, the company told ABC News it “does not not wish to comment on any specific media report.”

Jun 21, 12:34 AM EDT

USCG: Canadian aircraft detected ‘underwater noises’ but search ‘yielded negative results’

“Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area,” the U.S. Coast Guard tweeted early Wednesday morning. “As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue.”

The data from the P-3 has been shared with U.S. Navy experts for further analysis, the Coast Guard added.

Jun 21, 12:34 AM EDT

Lawsuit alleged flaws with Titanic sub now missing

A former employee of OceanGate alleged in a 2018 counterclaim lawsuit that he was fired for raising concerns about quality control and testing of potential flaws in the same experimental submersible that went missing this week.

David Lochridge, an engineer and submarine pilot, claimed in his counterclaim against OceanGate that he was hired in 2015 by the Everett, Washington, company to ensure the safety of all crew and clients during the submersible and surface operations of the vessel called Titan. But when he expressed concerns about the design and testing of the minisub’s hull, he said he was terminated by the company.

OceanGate had initially sued Lochridge alleging, among other things, breach of contract, fraud and misappropriation of trade secrets — all claims he denied.

In its lawsuit, OceanGate accused Lochridge of breaching his contract by discussing the company’s confidential information with the Occupational Health and Safety Administration “when he filed a false report claiming that he was discharged in retaliation for being a whistleblower.”

Jun 20, 10:15 PM EDT

Latest Coast Guard bulletin spells out timeline for missing sub search

The U.S. Coast Guard sent out its latest release Tuesday night on the search for the missing submersible at the Titanic crash site.

According to the latest release:

Sunday, June 18, 8 a.m. ET: Submersible launches, supposed to resurface at 3 p.m., but an hour and 45 minutes into the dive, it loses contact.

Sunday, June 18, 5:40 p.m. ET: Coast Guard receives report of overdue submersible.

Monday, June 19: Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and C-130 Hercules aircraft, as well as a Canadian P8 aircraft equipped with underwater sonar capability, search for the missing submersible, according to a previous release.

Tuesday, June 20, 7 a.m. ET: Bahamian research vessel Deep Energy arrives.

Tuesday, June 20, 4 p.m. ET: C-130 crew from Air National Guard 106th arrives.

Jun 20, 8:33 PM EDT

Experts expressed Titan safety concerns in 2018 letter

Members of a committee specializing in submersibles expressed “unanimous concern regarding the development” of Titan in a 2018 letter addressed to OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who is one of the passengers aboard the missing vessel.

The letter was obtained by The New York Times and was later authenticated by ABC News.

The letter warned of possible “catastrophic” problems with Titan’s development that could have “serious consequences for everyone in the industry.” The letter goes on to say that OceanGate’s safety claims were “misleading to the public” and insisted Titan be reviewed by a third-party organization.

The letter, which was addressed from the Marine Technology Society, was never approved to be sent to OceanGate though was quickly leaked to its CEO, according to committee chair William Kohnen.

“The letter did represent in 2018 the consensus by many people in the industry that they were not considering following the standard safety protocols and designs that the industry uses,” Kohnen told ABC News.

Though he wishes it was not leaked at the time, nor now to The New York Times, Kohnen said he stands by the letter and its warnings.

“The company had indicated that their state of innovation was beyond, beyond what was allowable within the regulatory standards we have today and that they would proceed without certification,” Kohnen said. “That worried a number of people in the industry.”

Kohnen acknowledged that OceanGate did “heed” some of the comments made in the 2018 letter.

-ABC News’ Amanda Maile and Victor Ordoñe​z

Jun 20, 6:02 PM EDT

NASA weighs in on missing submersible

NASA released a statement Tuesday on the Titan, saying it remains “hopeful the crew will be found unharmed.”

“NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center had a Space Act Agreement with OceanGate, and consulted on materials and manufacturing processes for the submersible. NASA did not conduct testing and manufacturing via its workforce or facilities,” the agency said.

-ABC News’ Gina Sunseri

Jun 20, 6:17 PM EDT

Search teams have covered 7,600 square miles

Search and rescue teams have now covered 7,600 square miles — an area bigger than the state of Connecticut — as they scour the ocean for the missing submersible, Coast Guard officials said.

A grid depicting the expanding search area is expected Tuesday night, according to a public information affairs lieutenant for the First District of the U.S. Coast Guard.

-ABC News’ Miles Cohen

Jun 20, 3:09 PM EDT

US Navy sending salvage experts, equipment to help with submersible

The U.S. Navy said it’s sending to the search site experts and equipment “designed to provide reliable deep ocean lifting capacity for the recovery of large, bulky, and heavy undersea objects.”

The equipment, which can lift up to 60,000 pounds, and the experts will arrive in Canada Tuesday night, the Navy said.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said earlier Tuesday that the Navy was”on standby” to help with the search for the missing submersible, because the Navy has “some deep-water capabilities that the Coast Guard wouldn’t necessarily have.”

President Joe Biden is “watching events closely,” Kirby said, adding that Biden and the White House offer their thoughts “to the crew onboard, as well as to the — what is no doubt — worried family members back on shore.”

Jun 20, 1:24 PM EDT

3 Air Force C-17’s transporting equipment to Newfoundland

Three U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft will be transporting commercial equipment from Buffalo, New York, to Newfoundland, Canada, to help with the search efforts, according to a U.S. official.

-ABC News’ Luis Martinez

Jun 20, 1:16 PM EDT

Search area larger than Connecticut, about 41 hours of oxygen left

Efforts to locate the missing submersible are ongoing, and the “complex” search covers an area larger than the state of Connecticut, Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said at a news conference Tuesday.

Crews are scouring the ocean 900 miles east of Cape Cod and 400 miles south of St. John’s, Canada, he said.

The missing five-person crew on the submersible has about 41 hours of oxygen left, Frederick noted.

“We will do everything in our power to effect a rescue,” Frederick said.

“We have a group of our nation’s best experts,” he said, and once the sub is located, “those experts will be looking at what the next course of action is” to rescue the crew members.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the crew and their families and their loved ones,” Frederick added.

Jun 20, 12:58 PM EDT

Former ABC News correspondent recounts moment his sub was trapped in Titanic’s propeller

In 2000, Dr. Michael Guillen, then an ABC News correspondent, was filming from the wreck of the Titanic when his vessel became trapped in the propeller.

“When we collided with the propeller, and I started seeing those big chunks of metal raining down on us … the first reaction I had was, ‘This can’t be happening,'” he recalled to ABC News on Tuesday.

“We got caught by this underwater turn and just drove us right into the blades,” Guillen said.

“This voice came into my head and said, you know, ‘This is how it’s going to end for you,'” he recalled. “I’ll never forget those words.”

“I’m very aware of what these poor souls on board the ship the Titan are experiencing,” he said. “I am just heartbroken about it.”

Jun 20, 11:35 AM EDT

French sending assistance

At the request of French President Emmanuel Macron, a French ship named Atalante is diverting to the area of the missing submissive and should reach the area Wednesday night.

The ship has an exploration robot that can dive up to 4,000 meters, according to a spokesman for France’s Ifremer Institute.

Jun 20, 9:04 AM EDT

‘It’s a race against time’

Per Wimmer, an explorer and global financier, told ABC News he was “shocked” and “horrified” to hear of the missing submersible.

“It felt very personal. … I’ve been wanting to go down to the Titanic for more than a decade,” Wimmer said.

He estimated that there’s been between 150 and 200 missions to the Titanic.

There “are very, very few submersibles in the whole world that can go down to the depth of Titanic, which sits at 3,800 meters, or about 12,000 feet,” Wimmer said. “It’s very deep — most submersibles can go down to about 1,000 meters.”

“It’s a race against time, because there’s only 96 hours of oxygen on board. And after that, if you haven’t reached the surface, you starve of oxygen,” he said.

“Our best hope at the moment is that the safety mechanism will be activated,” he said. “It is supposed to be able to float to the surface, little by little, and then they can open the hatch and hopefully get out again. That is the only hope we have, because you do not have enough time to get another submersible that can go that deep.”

Jun 20, 8:19 AM EDT

What to know about the 5 people aboard the missing sub

Renowned explorers and a father-son duo were among the five people aboard a submersible that disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday while touring the Titanic wreckage, ABC News has learned.

ABC News has confirmed and identified four of those on aboard as Hamish Harding, a British businessman, pilot and space tourist; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French diver and Titanic expert; Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani businessman, and his son Suleman Dawood.

Jun 20, 7:48 AM EDT

US Coast Guard commander talks search for missing sub

The United States Coast Guard commander leading the search for a missing submersible off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, said Tuesday morning that crews in multiple aircraft have flown over an area of the Atlantic Ocean “roughly about the size of Connecticut” while “looking for any signs of surfacing.”

“As we continue on with the search, we’re expanding our capabilities to be able to search under the water as well,” Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, told ABC News’ Robin Roberts during an interview on Good Morning America.

A commercial vessel with remotely operated vehicles is now on scene that will allow rescuers to search underwater, according to Mauger.

“This is a complex case,” he added. “The Coast Guard doesn’t have all the resources to be able to affect this kind of rescue, although this is an area that’s within our search zone.”

In many cases, Mauger said, the Coast Guard’s role is to coordinate all of the assets and technical expertise that can be used in a search, in addition to operating aircraft or ships when necessary.

“In this particular case, we’ve established a unified command with the United States Navy, with the Canadian Armed Forces, with the Canadian Coast Guard and with the private operator OceanGate Expeditions to make sure that we understand what’s needed and deploy all available equipment to the scene that could be used to locate this submersible, whether it’s on the surface or down beneath the surface,” he said.

Crews have been working “around the clock” to locate the deep-sea vessel since it lost contact with its operator on Sunday morning, according to Mauger.

In the last 24 hours, a Canadian aircraft has been dropping sonar buoys into the water that can pick up sound the submersible may be emitting. Vessels that have the capability to listen with their own sonar equipment are also on scene, according to Mauger.

“If they are making sound, that’s certainly one of the ways that we’re going to use to locate them,” he said.

Jun 20, 6:18 AM EDT

Missing sub is believed to be deeper than NATO rescue capability

A tourist submersible that disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday is believed to be at depths that greatly exceed the capabilities of the NATO Submarine Rescue System (NSRS), according to a spokesperson for the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense.

“As the host nation for NATO’s multinational submarine rescue capability, we continue to monitor the incident in the North Atlantic and will guide and assist in any response activity as appropriate,” the spokesperson told ABC News in a statement on Tuesday.

The U.K. has not been approached to offer assistance in the ongoing search for the deep-sea vessel off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, according to the spokesperson.

Initial reports indicate that the depths of water involved greatly exceed that which the NSRS team can safely operate — 610 meters for the NSRS submersible and 1,000 meters for the NSRS remotely operated vehicle, according to the spokesperson.

The NSRS is based at the home of the U.K. Royal Navy Submarine Service in HM Naval Base Clyde, the U.K. Royal Navy’s headquarters in Scotland. Introduced in 2006, the tri-national capability team can respond to a stricken submarine in rescuable water which is capable of mating with the NSRS submarine rescue vehicle, according to the spokesperson.

Jun 20, 5:03 AM EDT

Former Navy sub captain on rescue options

Rescuers racing against the clock to save the five people trapped in a tourist submersible nearly two miles deep in the Atlantic Ocean are facing major obstacles that could make saving the people onboard extremely difficult, according to a former U.S. Navy submarine commander.

Retired Capt. David Marquet told ABC News on Monday that this type of rescue operation is complicated because there aren’t nearby U.S. or Canadian underwater vessels that can go as deep as the Titanic wreckage, which sits 13,400 feet below the ocean’s surface. Also, the ocean is pitch black at that depth.

“The odds are against them,” Marquet said. “There’s a ship in Boston that has this ability to either lower cable and connect to it or have a claw. It’s still a thousand miles away.”

Even if a vessel was able to locate the submersible and lower a cable, it’s extremely difficult to safely navigate the waters and attach it, according to Marquet.

“You’ve got to get it exactly right,” he told ABC News. “It’s sort of like … getting one of those toys out of those arcade machines. In general, you miss.”

Rescuers do have one advantage, Marquet said, as weather conditions off the coast of Newfoundland are not rough and will not disturb any boat or vessel there.

Marquet added that if the five people aboard are still alive, they would be asked to sleep to conserve their oxygen.

“We would put the vast majority of the crew to sleep because that’s when you’re using the least amount of oxygen and you’re expelling the least amount of carbon dioxide,” he said.

Jun 20, 4:27 AM EDT

What to know about the missing sub

A submersible on a tour of the Titanic wreckage was reported overdue by its operator OceanGate Expeditions on Sunday, prompting the United States Coast Guard to launch a search and rescue effort for the 22-foot, 23,000-pound vessel.

Designed with life support to sustain five crew members for 96 hours, the submersible would need to be rescued in three days to save its five passengers, according to the Coast Guard.

Stockton Rush founded Washington-based OceanGate in 2009 to make deep-sea exploration more accessible to scientists and tourists. Fourteen years, more than 200 dives and three submersible designs later, the company now finds itself in a desperate search to recover the submersible carrying five people aboard that’s gone missing off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

OceanGate confirmed Monday it had lost contact with a submersible, saying in a statement: “We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely. Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families. We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers.”