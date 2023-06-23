AD
National News

More excessive heat on the way in Texas: Here’s what to expect

todayJune 23, 2023

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma are under heat alerts Friday, through the weekend and into next week.

The heat dome will build into the Southern Plains this weekend into next week, with record highs expected all of next week for major cities in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Texas’ record heat will continue and is expected to spread to Oklahoma, New Mexico and Louisiana.

Record-high temperatures are possible Friday in Midland, Texas, where it could reach 107 degrees. Temperatures could also reach near-record highs in Corpus Christi, where it is forecast to be 98 degrees.

The temperature in Dallas will be over 100 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Houston should also reach triple digits each of those days, while New Orleans will be in the high 90s.

On Thursday, high temperatures broke records in Laredo, where it was 109 degrees, and Del Rio, where it was 108 degrees. Corpus Christi and San Angelo tied for their record highs at 100 degrees and 107 degrees, respectively.

More severe weather is forecast from Texas to Montana on Wednesday, where damaging winds, huge hail and tornadoes are possible. 

Written by: ABC News

