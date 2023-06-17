AD
National News

More than dozen people injured in crash involving Baltimore bus, two vehicles: Police

todayJune 17, 2023

Background
Kali9/Getty Images

(BALTIMORE) — More than a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a public bus and two vehicles in Baltimore on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. and involved a Maryland Transit Administration CityLink Blue bus, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

The bus collided with a Lexus and then struck a Nissan, before coming to a stop in a building in the city’s Central District, Baltimore police said.

Sixteen people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident and were transported to local hospitals, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Baltimore City Police, Maryland Transit Administration Police, Baltimore City Fire Department medics and building inspectors are at the scene, police said.

The building was evacuated amid the response, fire officials said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Maryland Transit Administration and Baltimore police are investigating.

ABC News’ Clara McMichael contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



