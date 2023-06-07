AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Morgan Wallen ‘cleared to talk and sing’ after weeks-long vocal rest

todayJune 7, 2023

Jason Davis/Getty Images

Morgan Wallen is back!

The country star, who had been on a weeks-long vocal rest, announced Tuesday that he was given the green light to “talk and sing” again. 

Sharing a picture of himself on a boat, Wallen wrote, “The doc cleared me to talk and sing… we back.”

The news comes after the 29-year-old was put on vocal rest after injuring his vocal cords in early May, which resulted in six weeks of shows being rescheduled. 

“I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday,” he said in a May 9 Instagram post. “After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma.”

“Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that’s what I’m going to do,” the “Last Night” singer continued. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

