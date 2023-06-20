AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s son bit by beloved dog, family seeks new home for pet

todayJune 20, 2023

ABC

Morgan Wallen‘s 2-year-old son, Indigo, had a scary encounter when he was bitten in the face by a dog owned by his mother, KT Smith.

“Yesterday, he bit Indigo in the face and [he] had to have stitches and we spent yesterday morning at the emergency room,” Smith said in an Instagram Story on Monday, June 19.

She went on to explain that she’s been told to put the Great Pyrenees down, but she “just couldn’t bring myself to what everyone else says and what you’re supposed to do.”

“I knew in my heart that he does not deserve that because he is wonderful and could do really great with a family who doesn’t have small children,” Smith explained. “I don’t want him to go to a kill shelter or nothing like that and shelters are full.”

She expressed her love for the pooch and acknowledged his good nature towards adults, but felt it necessary to prioritize her son’s well-being.

Despite the ordeal, KT assured her followers that Indigo is okay and his physical scars will be minimal.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

Aerosmith announces career-spanning ‘Greatest Hits’ set

UMe/Capitol Records Aerosmith is ready to start their goodbye to the road later this year, and now they are looking back at their career with a new compilation of their biggest hits. The band just announced they’ll be releasing an “ultimate” Greatest Hits collection, which will be released in a variety of formats, including a super deluxe limited edition set to be sold exclusively through the Aerosmith store. It will feature 44 tracks, including such […]

todayJune 20, 2023

