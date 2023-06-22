AD
Motörhead’s Phil Campbell announces new Bastard Sons album, ‘Kings of the Asylum’

todayJune 22, 2023

Nuclear Blast

Longtime Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell has announced a new album with his Bastard Sons band.

The upcoming record is titled Kings of the Asylum and arrives September 1. You can listen to the first single, “Schizophrenia,” now via digital outlets.

Campbell founded the Bastard Sons following Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister‘s death in 2015. As the band name suggests, the lineup includes Campbell’s three children: Todd, Tyla and Dane. For Kings of the Asylum, the Campbells have recruited a new vocalist, Joel Peters.

Motörhead, of course, has been inactive since Lemmy’s passing, though a number of archival pieces have been released over the years, such as the Live at Montreux Jazz Festival ’07 live album that dropped Friday, June 16.

Here’s the Kings of the Asylum track list:

“Walking in Circles”

“Too Much Is Never Enough”

“Hammer and Dance”

“Strike the Match”

“Schizophrenia”

“Kings of the Asylum”

“The Hunt”

“Show No Mercy”

“No Guts! No Glory!”

“Ghosts”

“Maniac”

“Monster” (CD bonus track)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

