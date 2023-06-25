AD
National News

Multiple tornadoes confirmed as severe weather threats continue for much of the country

todayJune 25, 2023

(NEW YORK) — The pattern of severe weather is continuing over the next couple of days, threatening tens of millions of Americans on Sunday and even more on Monday.

A large swath of the U.S. — from the Canadian border to the north down to the Gulf Coast in the South — is at risk for damaging winds tornados, especially in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio, forecasts show.

At least two tornadoes confirmed in Indiana by storm spotters on Sunday — one with apparent debris near Crane, Indiana, and another near Fairland, Indiana.

On Sunday afternoon, the tornado watch zone had expanded into Ohio and farther into Michigan, including Detroit, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio.

The number of people under severe weather threat will increase from 57 million on Sunday to 86 million on Monday as the line of potent thunderstorms marches toward the Atlantic coast.

Much of the Interstate 95 corridor from New York City to Washington, D.C., could be seeing strong to severe thunderstorms, with an enhanced risk in parts of Virginia and North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

By Monday evening, these storms will also move through Washington D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia, bringing heavy rain, lightning and the potential for damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado.

The forecast for inclement weather is a continuance of disturbances over the past several days.

More than 600 severe weather reports have been reported over the past five days, with residents in Nebraska reporting softball-sized hail on Friday night.

Relentless, life-threatening heat is also continuing to plague much of the southern U.S.

Heat advisories and warnings have also been issued for 50 million people from Arizona to Tennessee, with triple-digit temperatures forecast in a vast majority of the affected area.

There is no end in sight for the brutal heat for much of Texas, with the scorching temperatures expected to last for the next several days.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

