AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Music notes: Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson & more

todayJune 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Celine Dion is marking Pride month with a new “Love Is Love” playlist. The 81-song playlist features tunes like Tina Turner’s “The Best,” Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” and Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl,” as well as Celine’s “The Gift” and “I’ll Be” from the Love Again soundtrack. In announcing the list, Celine tweeted, “Only love, only love, only love, only love is the gift! Love is for everyone, no matter who you are, where you’re from and who you want to love! Be yourself and be loud!”

It sounds like Kelly Clarkson is thinking about taking her 2015 single “Piece by Piece” out of her set list. The emotional song has her singing about her absentee father and how her husband at the time, Brandon Blackstock, was there for their first child. But she now admits the song was more “hopeful” than total truth. She tells The Hollywood Reporter, “A lot of that song is about what I desired and what I hoped and what I saw in someone.” Now that her marriage to Blackstock is over, she notes, “I might not be singing that song again.”

We’ve got our first taste of the new collaboration between Jonas Brothers and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The K-pop stars dropped a snippet of the track, “Do It Like That,” on TikTok, with the group dancing along to the tune in the studio. “Do It Like That,” produced by Ryan Tedder, will drop July 7.

Andy Grammer will be treating our troops and their families to some live music this summer. The singer will take part in Armed Forces Entertainment’s summer concert series, Heat Wave, which consists of three tours running from June 30 to July 4.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Nashville notes: Mackenzie Carpenter’s Opry debut + Jordan Davis’ new merch

Country newcomer Mackenzie Carpenter made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday, June 20. Check out photos from this special night on Mackenzie's Instagram.Jordan Davis has teamed up with Seager Co. to launch brand new T-shirts, hats and hoodies. Shop the collection at Jordan's merch store. Niko Moon's new song, "BETTER WITH YOU," drops Friday, June 23. Presave the song now to be the first to hear it. Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayJune 22, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Brian May introduces the Star Fleet Project players

UMe/Courtesy of Queen Brian May has shared another video giving insight into his 1983 side band Star Fleet Project, this time introducing folks to his bandmates, Eddie Van Halen, Alan Gratzer, Phil Chen and Fred Mandel. In the clip, May calls Van Halen “a phenomenon,” sharing that they met through Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and that he saw him play for the first time when […]

todayJune 22, 2023

AD
0%