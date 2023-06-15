AD
Music News

Music notes: Josh Groban, Dua Lipa and more

todayJune 15, 2023

Josh Groban is currently starring on Broadway in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and now fans who can’t make it to New York are getting a taste of his performance. A clip from the upcoming cast recording has just been released, featuring Groban’s performance of the act one climax, “Epiphany.” The new cast recording, which will feature the show’s 26-piece orchestra, so far doesn’t have a release date.

Dua Lipa’s new spy thriller, Argylle, has a release date. Deadline reports the Matthew Vaughn-directed flick will hit theaters on February 2, 2024, before streaming globally on Apple TV+. The film also stars Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson.

No, Celine Dion wasn’t rude to a former member of Fifth Harmony. Ally Brooke posted a TikTok setting the record straight after she was misidentified in a now-viral video showing a girl singing “I Surrender” to Celine as Celine sits in the back of a car. An edited version of the video shows Celine seemingly rolling up her window midway through the performance. “I know most of y’all are in on the joke, but so many people think it was really me!!!” Ally writes.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

