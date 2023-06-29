AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Jennifer Lopez and more

todayJune 29, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo just gave fans a look at an alternative album cover for her upcoming sophomore release, GUTS, which drops September 8. The cover is for the Target exclusive vinyl release of the album and features Rodrigo lying in a purple-hued room, wearing a black sweater and black Converse. The Target exclusive is available for preorder now. The standard copy of GUTS is also bathed in purple, but features a closeup of Olivia’s face, with rings on her fingers that spell out GUTS.

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans a little update about her next album. The singer posted a photo of herself in front of a backdrop that reads This Is Me…Now, the title of her next record, adding in the caption, “Album delivery day.” So far there’s no word on when the record will actually drop. The album appears to be a follow-up to her 2002 release, This Is Me…Then, which was inspired by her previous relationship with now-husband Ben Affleck.

Kelly Clarkson has shared video on Instagram of another New York City flash mob that helped promote her new album, chemistry. The latest clip sees Kelly and her backup singers performing the tune “mine” in a New York subway station. Previous flash mobs saw her performing “lighthouse” and “down to you” at various locations in the Big Apple.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Nashville notes: Jason Aldean’s new merch + Lee Greenwood’s patriotic box set

Jason Aldean has dropped new merch items, including a "Tough Crowd" T-shirt. Check it out at Jason's merch store.Lainey Wilson is kicking off summer with brand new apparel, which includes a Yellow Gas Station T-shirt and various "Heart Like a Truck" T-shirts. Visit Lainey's merch store to purchase yours.Lee Greenwood and UMG Nashville have teamed up to release the All Time Hits & American Anthems Signed Box Set. Priced at $59.99, fans will get a navy T-shirt, signed art card and two CDs. Grab yours at store.umgnashville.com.

todayJune 29, 2023

