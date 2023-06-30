AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Sam Smith and Kelly Clarkson

todayJune 30, 2023

Sam Smith is the latest musician to be featured in VR fitness app Supernatural’s Artist Series. The singer’s music will be featured in a variety of workouts, with their anthems soundtracking boxing workouts and their best dance tracks playing during Flow (cardio) routines.

Not many people will say no to Mariah Carey, but apparently Kelly Clarkson did. During an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, Clarkson discussed the incident, sharing, “I was bragging on her, and she was like, ‘Well, we should write together.’” But Kelly turned Mariah down, explaining, “I don’t write in the same room as other people. I have done that twice in my life because I’m just not a vulnerable writer.” Kelly says other people helped her realize the enormity of turning the diva down. Kelly notes, “I was like, ‘Wait, what?'”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

